CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Bolero Neo fuel efficiency revealed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,021 Views
    Mahindra Bolero Neo fuel efficiency revealed

    - The Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 100bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine

    - The model is available in six colours across three variants

    Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model, which is the spiritual successor to the TUV300, is available in three variants and six colours, and to read the variant-wise feature list, you can click here.

    The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant version of the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. This model is offered only with a five-speed manual transmission. Mahindra claims that the model returns a fuel economy of 17.28kmpl. There is a minor reduction in the fuel efficiency figure compared to the BS4 variant, which returned 18.49kmpl. Mahindra will soon introduce an additional variant and colour option for the model, details of which are available here.

    The 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo features a refreshed design in the form of reworked headlamps, a new six-slat grille with chrome inserts, a larger air dam, fog lights, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and new variant and Bolero Neo badges at the rear. Inside, the model comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, BlueSense app, dual-tone upholstery, Eco mode, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking assist, seat-belt reminder, and a speed alert system. To read our first look review of the Bolero Neo, click here.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 8.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Production-ready eKUV100 spied testing; India launch in 2022
     Next 
    2021 Mahindra XUV700 continues testing; new details leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    548909 Views
    5366 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.34 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    548909 Views
    5366 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo fuel efficiency revealed