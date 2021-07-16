Mahindra Bolero Neo fuel efficiency revealed

- The Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 100bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine

- The model is available in six colours across three variants

Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model, which is the spiritual successor to the TUV300, is available in three variants and six colours, and to read the variant-wise feature list, you can click here.

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant version of the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. This model is offered only with a five-speed manual transmission. Mahindra claims that the model returns a fuel economy of 17.28kmpl. There is a minor reduction in the fuel efficiency figure compared to the BS4 variant, which returned 18.49kmpl. Mahindra will soon introduce an additional variant and colour option for the model, details of which are available here.

The 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo features a refreshed design in the form of reworked headlamps, a new six-slat grille with chrome inserts, a larger air dam, fog lights, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and new variant and Bolero Neo badges at the rear. Inside, the model comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, BlueSense app, dual-tone upholstery, Eco mode, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking assist, seat-belt reminder, and a speed alert system. To read our first look review of the Bolero Neo, click here.