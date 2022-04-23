CarWale
    Tata Motors announces price hike across all car models

    Ninad Ambre

    Tata Motors announces price hike across all car models

    - Tata cars now expensive by up to 1.1 per cent

    - Increment attributed to rising input costs

    - Will vary according to model and trims

    Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike on all its passenger vehicles. This change has been brought immediately into effect.

    The carmaker hasn't confirmed the exact price hike across all car models, but has confirmed that the weighted average increase is 1.1 per cent across all models. It will vary according to the trims and dealers will be informed about the same. We are still waiting on confirmation if any price protection will be offered to customers who have already booked Tata cars.

    The reason for the increase was cited to offset the snowballing input and manufacturing costs borne by the carmaker. It was absorbing the increase in input and material costs but now is constrained to increase the prices. It isn't Tata Motors alone to take this decision. Carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Volvo, MG, Force Motors, Jeep, Nissan, etc. have already announced a price hike recently. For new on-road pricing of Tata cars, click here.

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.42 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
