CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jehan Daruvala aims for third successive podium at Imola

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    77 Views
    Jehan Daruvala aims for third successive podium at Imola

    - Has finished on the podium in each of the opening F2 two rounds in Bahrain and Jeddah

    - Circuit will feature on the Formula 2 calendar for the first time

    Jehan Daruvala, who is at the peak of his Formula 2 career, will be heading to Imola this weekend and aiming for a third podium finish. Racing at the 4.9km long Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, it is among motor-racing’s most iconic and challenging venues. It will feature on the Formula 2 calendar for the first time, with the championship acting as a support series to this weekend’s Formula 1 race at the circuit.

    To be at the best of his abilities, Jehan has prepared for the round with an intense three-day test session at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. This weekend marks the start of the championship’s European season and Jehan will be hunting for another rostrum result straight up.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors announces price hike across all car models
     Next 
    101 EVs delivered by Tata Motors in single day in Chennai

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119423 Views
    776 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119423 Views
    776 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jehan Daruvala aims for third successive podium at Imola