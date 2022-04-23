Jehan Daruvala aims for third successive podium at Imola

- Has finished on the podium in each of the opening F2 two rounds in Bahrain and Jeddah

- Circuit will feature on the Formula 2 calendar for the first time

Jehan Daruvala, who is at the peak of his Formula 2 career, will be heading to Imola this weekend and aiming for a third podium finish. Racing at the 4.9km long Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, it is among motor-racing’s most iconic and challenging venues. It will feature on the Formula 2 calendar for the first time, with the championship acting as a support series to this weekend’s Formula 1 race at the circuit.

To be at the best of his abilities, Jehan has prepared for the round with an intense three-day test session at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. This weekend marks the start of the championship’s European season and Jehan will be hunting for another rostrum result straight up.