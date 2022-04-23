CarWale
    101 EVs delivered by Tata Motors in single day in Chennai

    Jay Shah

    101 EVs delivered by Tata Motors in single day in Chennai

    - 70 Tata Nexon EVs and 31 Tata Tigor EVs delivered

    - Tata Curvv Electric SUV Concept revealed this month

    Tata Motors has announced that the carmaker delivered a total of 101 electric vehicles to its customers in Chennai. A total of 70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs were delivered through Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises dealership.

    The Indian carmaker has two EVs in its portfolio – Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Collectively, both the Tata EVs hold 87 per cent market share in FY2022. The Tigor EV sources its power from a 26kWh battery pack and has an output of 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. The electric sedan claims a certified electric range of 306km on a single charge and has also scored four stars in the Global NCAP crash test. We have driven the Tata Tigor EV and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The Tata Nexon EV was the first electric model to be introduced by the carmaker back in 2020. Equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack, the electric SUV produces 127bhp and 245Nm torque and claims an electric range of 312km. In the coming weeks, Tata Motors is expected to introduce a long-range version of the Tata Nexon EV that is expected to get a bigger battery pack and a longer electric range. To know more about it, click here.

    Besides this, Tata Motors recently unveiled the Curvv electric SUV concept in the country. The SUV flaunts a coupe-type roofline, new design philosophy, Gen 2 EV architecture, and new interior layout. The Tata Curvv will enter production sometime in 2024 and will be offered with an electric powertrain initially and you can know all about the prototype here.

    Speaking at the event, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Development and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “It is heartening to see faster adoption of green mobility. We are proud to join the e-mobility movement, serving a purpose for the greater good. This will set an example for other states as well. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join this green wave as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.”

    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
