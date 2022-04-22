Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant launched – All you need to know

Earlier this week, Jeep India launched the Compass Night Edition variant with an all-black interior and a two-tone roof. The new variant has been launched in the country at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Compass Night Eagle variant.

What’s new?

The newly launched Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a gloss-black finish on the grille, roof rails, ORVMs, grille rings, and fog lamp bezels. Additionally, the vehicle now rides on a set of black-finished 18-inch alloy wheels. As for the interior, the new Compass variant gets a piano black theme which is complemented by black cloth/vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching. To enhance the overall theme, the vehicle features black vinyl inserts for the door trim.

Features

The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch instrument cluster, and dual-zone automatic climate control. In terms of safety, the vehicle is equipped with hill start assist, all-speed traction control, electronic parking brake, and electronic stability control.

Engine

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available in 2.0-litre multijet turbo diesel with six-speed manual transmission and a 1.4-litre multiair turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The petrol engine option produces 161bhp at 5,500rpm and 250Nm of torque at 2,500rpm.