CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    384 Views
    Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant launched – All you need to know

    Earlier this week, Jeep India launched the Compass Night Edition variant with an all-black interior and a two-tone roof. The new variant has been launched in the country at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Compass Night Eagle variant. 

    What’s new?

    The newly launched Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a gloss-black finish on the grille, roof rails, ORVMs, grille rings, and fog lamp bezels. Additionally, the vehicle now rides on a set of black-finished 18-inch alloy wheels. As for the interior, the new Compass variant gets a piano black theme which is complemented by black cloth/vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching. To enhance the overall theme, the vehicle features black vinyl inserts for the door trim. 

    Features

    The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch instrument cluster, and dual-zone automatic climate control. In terms of safety, the vehicle is equipped with hill start assist, all-speed traction control, electronic parking brake, and electronic stability control. 

    Jeep Compass Dashboard

    Engine

    The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available in 2.0-litre multijet turbo diesel with six-speed manual transmission and a 1.4-litre multiair turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine produces 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The petrol engine option produces 161bhp at 5,500rpm and 250Nm of torque at 2,500rpm.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 18.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34621 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 18.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.58 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 20.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34621 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant launched – All you need to know