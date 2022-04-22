New Maruti Suzuki XL6 fuel efficiency figures revealed

- The updated Maruti XL6 was launched in India earlier this week

- The model is offered with a 102 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki announced the prices of the XL6 MPV in India earlier this week, and you can find all the details and check the prices here. The carmaker has now revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the refreshed model.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT, K12C petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The new Maruti XL6 is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 20.97 kmpl and 20.27 kmpl in the manual and automatic variants respectively. The model is available in three variants including Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+, the variant-wise features of which are available here.