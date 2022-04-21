New Maruti Suzuki XL6: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki introduced the 2022 XL6 in the country today, and you can read all the details and variant-wise prices here. The refreshed model gets a new engine, new features, and a revised exterior design.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT, K12C petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.
Colour options on the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 include six mono-tone colour options such as Nexa Blue, Brave Khakhi, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, and Grandeur Grey, while the dual-tone options include Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red, all with a black roof. Customers can choose from three variants that include Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. The following are the variant-wise features of the six-seat MPV.
New XL6 Zeta (MT/AT)
New grille
Front and rear skid plates with side claddings
New back door garnish with chrome insert
Dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels
LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs
Smoked LED tail lights
Chrome door handles
Shark-fin antenna
Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system
Height-adjustable driver seat
Sliding front arm-rest with utility box
Second-row captain seats with one-touch recline and slide functions
Third-row seats with 50:50 split and recline functions
Automatic climate control
Roof-mounted AC for second row with three-stage speed control
Engine start-stop button with smart key
Air-cooled twin cup holders
Cruise control
Auto-dimming IRVM
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Four speakers and two tweeters
Steering-mounted controls
Four airbags
Reverse parking sensors
ABS with EBD
Seat-belt reminder system
ESP with hill-hold function
Speed alert system
LED fog lights
Rear wiper and washer
Rear defogger
Suzuki Connect telematics
Gear shift indicator (MT only)
New XL6 Alpha (MT/AT)
Glossy black B and C-pillars
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Leatherette seats
Illuminated vanity mirrors
Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function
UV cut side glasses
Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
360-degree camera
New XL6 Alpha+ (MT/AT)
Glossy black ORVMs
Tail-gate spoiler
TPMS
Ventilated front seats
Dual-tone paintjob (optional)