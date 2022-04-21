CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki XL6: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    130 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki XL6: Variants explained

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the 2022 XL6 in the country today, and you can read all the details and variant-wise prices here. The refreshed model gets a new engine, new features, and a revised exterior design.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT, K12C petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Colour options on the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 include six mono-tone colour options such as Nexa Blue, Brave Khakhi, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, and Grandeur Grey, while the dual-tone options include Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red, all with a black roof. Customers can choose from three variants that include Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. The following are the variant-wise features of the six-seat MPV.

    New XL6 Zeta (MT/AT)

    New grille

    Front and rear skid plates with side claddings

    New back door garnish with chrome insert

    Dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels

    LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs

    Smoked LED tail lights

    Chrome door handles

    Shark-fin antenna

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Sliding front arm-rest with utility box

    Second-row captain seats with one-touch recline and slide functions

    Third-row seats with 50:50 split and recline functions

    Automatic climate control

    Roof-mounted AC for second row with three-stage speed control

    Engine start-stop button with smart key

    Air-cooled twin cup holders

    Cruise control

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Steering-mounted controls

    Four airbags

    Reverse parking sensors

    ABS with EBD

    Seat-belt reminder system

    ESP with hill-hold function

    Speed alert system

    LED fog lights

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Suzuki Connect telematics

    Gear shift indicator (MT only)

    New XL6 Alpha (MT/AT)

    Glossy black B and C-pillars

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leatherette seats

    Illuminated vanity mirrors

    Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function

    UV cut side glasses

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    360-degree camera

    New XL6 Alpha+ (MT/AT)

    Glossy black ORVMs

    Tail-gate spoiler

    TPMS

    Ventilated front seats

    Dual-tone paintjob (optional)

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Bharat Petroleum to invest Rs 200 crore to build EV charging network

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4649 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.44 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.20 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.77 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.68 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.50 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4649 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki XL6: Variants explained