New Maruti Suzuki XL6: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki introduced the 2022 XL6 in the country today, and you can read all the details and variant-wise prices here. The refreshed model gets a new engine, new features, and a revised exterior design.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT, K12C petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Colour options on the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 include six mono-tone colour options such as Nexa Blue, Brave Khakhi, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, and Grandeur Grey, while the dual-tone options include Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red, all with a black roof. Customers can choose from three variants that include Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. The following are the variant-wise features of the six-seat MPV.

New XL6 Zeta (MT/AT)

New grille

Front and rear skid plates with side claddings

New back door garnish with chrome insert

Dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels

LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs

Smoked LED tail lights

Chrome door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system

Height-adjustable driver seat

Sliding front arm-rest with utility box

Second-row captain seats with one-touch recline and slide functions

Third-row seats with 50:50 split and recline functions

Automatic climate control

Roof-mounted AC for second row with three-stage speed control

Engine start-stop button with smart key

Air-cooled twin cup holders

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Four speakers and two tweeters

Steering-mounted controls

Four airbags

Reverse parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Seat-belt reminder system

ESP with hill-hold function

Speed alert system

LED fog lights

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Suzuki Connect telematics

Gear shift indicator (MT only)

New XL6 Alpha (MT/AT)

Glossy black B and C-pillars

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leatherette seats

Illuminated vanity mirrors

Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function

UV cut side glasses

Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

360-degree camera

New XL6 Alpha+ (MT/AT)

Glossy black ORVMs

Tail-gate spoiler

TPMS

Ventilated front seats

Dual-tone paintjob (optional)