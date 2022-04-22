Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Kia Carens

Last week Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Ertiga in the country. This time around, the Indian automaker has launched its premium cousin, the XL6 with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights. The new model emerges as a strong competitor against the likes of Kia Carens in India.

Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between these two models.

Exterior

Starting with the dimensions, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 measures 4,445mm in length, has a height of 1,755mm, and a width of 1,775mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,740mm. The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. Visually, the fascia is highlighted by a new bold grille with a sweeping ‘X-bar’ element and Quad chamber LED reflector headlamps with LED DRLs. The MPV rides on a set of 16-inch machine-finished two-tone alloy wheels. Additional styling elements include shark fin antennae, gloss black finished B and C pillar, fender side garnish with chrome element, and new back door garnish with chrome insert and a back door spoiler. The rear section is further highlighted by 3D LED taillamps with light guide and smoke grey lens.

As for the dimension of the Carens, it has a length of 4,540mm, a width of 1,800mm, a height of 1,708mm, and a wheelbase of 2,780mm. The fascia is highlighted by star map LED DRLs and crown jewel LED headlamps which are complemented by a digital radiator grille. The Carens rides on a set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by star map LED taillight. The SkyLight sunroof is limited to the top-spec version.

Interior

The 2022 XL6 now offers features like ventilated seats in the first row, a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, and in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 features. Exclusively offered as a six-seat premium MPV, the XL6 gets captain seats for the second row and reclining third row seats. The vehicle gets roof-mounted AC for rear passengers with multiple air vents and three-stage speed control. For additional comfort, the XL6 gets air-cooled can holders, smart phone storage, front row armrest with utility box, bottle holders for each row, smart phone storage, and option of a built-in power socket for each row.

Kia Carens scores additional brownie points here by offering both six and seven-seat layout options. The Carens is equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with Kia Connect, ventilated front seats, one-touch easy electric tumble second-row seats, Bose premium sound system, and 64-colour cabin surround ambient mood lighting.

Engine

Under the hood, the XL6 is powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine which generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission option. In terms of fuel efficiency figures, the manual version returns 20.97kmpl while the automatic version returns 20.27kmpl.

Kia Carens is available in more engine options as compared to the XL6. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750rpm.

Conclusion

The Kia Carens is available at a lower starting price and can be had in both petrol and diesel engine options. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 is now equipped with more features along with a wide service network. The Carens is for customers either seeking a diesel powertrain option or a seven-seater version. Whereas, the XL6 offers a modest petrol engine with hybrid technology to deliver superior fuel efficiency figures.