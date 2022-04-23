CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variants explained

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the refreshed Ertiga in the country last week, the prices of which can be checked here. The model gets a revised exterior design, an additional set of features, and a new petrol engine. 

    Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT, K12C petrol engine that produces 102hp and 137Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer is a CNG version. To read our first look review of the Ertiga, click here.

    The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in six colours that include Pearl metallic Auburn Red, Dignity Brown, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, and Splendid Silver. Customers can choose from four variants such as LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Ertiga.

    New Maruti Ertiga LXi

    Dual-tone interior theme

    Adjustable head-rests (front and rear)

    Halogen projector headlamps

    Smoked LED tail lights

    New grille (painted)

    Full wheel caps                              

    Manual AC

    Air-cooled twin cup holders (centre console)

    Power windows (front and rear)

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD and brake assist

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Rear parking sensors

    New Maruti Ertiga VXi

    Arm-rest for the second row

    New grille (chrome finish)

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Body coloured door handles

    Body coloured ORVMs

    Roof-mounted AC vents for the second row with three-stage speed control

    Remote keyless entry

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Steering-mounted controls

    Height-adjustable seat-belts

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    ESP (AT only)

    Hill-hold function (AT only)

    New Maruti Ertiga ZXi

    Sculpted dashboard with metallic teakwood finish

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Dual-tone seat fabric

    Sliding arm-rest with utility box

    Diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Rear wiper and washer

    Chrome door handles

    Engine start-stop button with smart key

    Automatic climate control

    Rear defogger

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Front fog lights

    Suzuki Connect telematics

    New Maruti Ertiga ZXi+

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Remote folding function for ORVMs

    Cruise control

    Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system

    Side airbags

    Rear parking camera

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
