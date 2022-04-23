New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki introduced the refreshed Ertiga in the country last week, the prices of which can be checked here. The model gets a revised exterior design, an additional set of features, and a new petrol engine.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT, K12C petrol engine that produces 102hp and 137Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer is a CNG version. To read our first look review of the Ertiga, click here.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in six colours that include Pearl metallic Auburn Red, Dignity Brown, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, and Splendid Silver. Customers can choose from four variants such as LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Ertiga.

New Maruti Ertiga LXi

Dual-tone interior theme

Adjustable head-rests (front and rear)

Halogen projector headlamps

Smoked LED tail lights

New grille (painted)

Full wheel caps

Manual AC

Air-cooled twin cup holders (centre console)

Power windows (front and rear)

Tilt-adjustable steering

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

Speed-sensing auto door lock function

Rear parking sensors

New Maruti Ertiga VXi

Arm-rest for the second row

New grille (chrome finish)

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Roof-mounted AC vents for the second row with three-stage speed control

Remote keyless entry

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering-mounted controls

Height-adjustable seat-belts

Paddle shifters (AT only)

ESP (AT only)

Hill-hold function (AT only)

New Maruti Ertiga ZXi

Sculpted dashboard with metallic teakwood finish

Height-adjustable driver seat

Dual-tone seat fabric

Sliding arm-rest with utility box

Diamond-cut alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer

Chrome door handles

Engine start-stop button with smart key

Automatic climate control

Rear defogger

Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front fog lights

Suzuki Connect telematics

New Maruti Ertiga ZXi+

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Remote folding function for ORVMs

Cruise control

Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function

Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system

Side airbags

Rear parking camera