New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki introduced the refreshed Ertiga in the country last week, the prices of which can be checked here. The model gets a revised exterior design, an additional set of features, and a new petrol engine.
Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT, K12C petrol engine that produces 102hp and 137Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer is a CNG version. To read our first look review of the Ertiga, click here.
The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in six colours that include Pearl metallic Auburn Red, Dignity Brown, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, and Splendid Silver. Customers can choose from four variants such as LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Ertiga.
New Maruti Ertiga LXi
Dual-tone interior theme
Adjustable head-rests (front and rear)
Halogen projector headlamps
Smoked LED tail lights
New grille (painted)
Full wheel caps
Manual AC
Air-cooled twin cup holders (centre console)
Power windows (front and rear)
Tilt-adjustable steering
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD and brake assist
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Rear parking sensors
New Maruti Ertiga VXi
Arm-rest for the second row
New grille (chrome finish)
ORVM-mounted turn indicators
Body coloured door handles
Body coloured ORVMs
Roof-mounted AC vents for the second row with three-stage speed control
Remote keyless entry
Auto-dimming IRVM
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Steering-mounted controls
Height-adjustable seat-belts
Paddle shifters (AT only)
ESP (AT only)
Hill-hold function (AT only)
New Maruti Ertiga ZXi
Sculpted dashboard with metallic teakwood finish
Height-adjustable driver seat
Dual-tone seat fabric
Sliding arm-rest with utility box
Diamond-cut alloy wheels
Rear wiper and washer
Chrome door handles
Engine start-stop button with smart key
Automatic climate control
Rear defogger
Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front fog lights
Suzuki Connect telematics
New Maruti Ertiga ZXi+
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote folding function for ORVMs
Cruise control
Auto headlamps with follow-me-home function
Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system
Side airbags
Rear parking camera