    New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.35 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new 1.5-litre DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine

    - The model also receives a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the updated Ertiga in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the refreshed MPV began earlier this month for an amount of Rs 11,000. The carmaker will be launching the new XL6 next week, details of which can be read here.

    In terms of updates, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new grille, a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, height-adjustable driver seat, and Suzuki Connect telematics.

    Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine that is paired to a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The latter also gets paddle shifters. Also on offer is a CNG version.

    The refreshed Maruti Ertiga is offered in four variants that include LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Colour options on the model include Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Silky Silver, and Auburn Red.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (all prices, ex-showroom):

    2022 Maruti Ertiga LXi: Rs 8.35 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi: Rs 9.49 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi CNG: Rs 10.44 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga VXi AT: Rs 10.99 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi: Rs 10.59 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi CNG: Rs 11.54 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi AT: Rs 12.09 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi+: Rs 11.29 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga ZXi+ AT: Rs 12.79 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga Tour M: Rs 9.46 lakh

    2022 Maruti Ertiga Tour M CNG: Rs 10.41 lakh

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga details leaked ahead of launch

