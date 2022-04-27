Is this the Hyundai Alcazar CNG variant?

- Hyundai could be testing a CNG-powered version of the Alcazar

- The model is based on the same platform as the Kia Carens

Kia India is said to be working on CNG-powered variants of the Sonet and Carens, details of which are available here. Now, it seems like Hyundai has started public road tests of the Alcazar, spy shots of which have been shared on the web.

As seen in the spy image here, the Hyundai Alcazar test mule has a few pieces of camouflage on the rear section, and the rear profile also features an emission testing device, hinting that the brand could be testing a CNG variant of the seven-seat SUV. Earlier this month, its MPV sibling, the Kia Carens, was caught in a set of leaked images, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Alcazar CNG variant could be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, albeit in a lower state of tune. In its current state of tune, this motor produces 157bhp and 191Nm of torque. Transmission options could be limited to a six-speed manual transmission. We expect more details to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

