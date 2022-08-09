ChargeZone adds two new EV charging stations at Marriott’s properties

ChargeZone has installed EV fast charging points at JW Marriott Juhu and at Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar. These chargers are compatible with all on-sale four-wheeler EVs in India. In fact, ChargeZone’s 60kW DC CCS2 fast charger can charge two electric cars simultaneously.

In April 2022, the hospitality major Marriott International and EV charging solution company ChargeZone joined hands to install 100 EV chargers at Marriott hotel properties across the country. Besides this, ChargeZone has also partnered with Surat Municipal Corporation to install 25 charging stations comprising 60kW DC CCS2 and 22kW AC Type 2 chargers across Surat.

The EV Charging solution provider has already installed charging stations at various locations, such as The Westin Powai, JW Marriott Sahar, JW Marriott Aerocity, Indore Marriott Hotel, Aloft Aerocity New Delhi, JW Marriott Bangalore, Marriott Whitefield in Bangalore, and The Westin Hyderabad.