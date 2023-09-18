CarWale
    2024 Lexus LC500h limited edition launched in India at Rs. 2.50 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2024 Lexus LC500h limited edition launched in India at Rs. 2.50 crore

    - Gets a special Hakugin pearlescent paint finish

    - Powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol-hybrid powertrain

    Lexus India has unveiled a new 2024 limited-edition run of its sports coupe, the LC 500h. Priced from Rs. 2.50 crore (ex-showroom), the model gets a unique paint finish, subtle design tweaks, and a new interior theme.

    Lexus LC 500h Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Lexus LC500h limited edition gets a special Hakugin pearlescent paint job, Jet Black highlights on the grille, revised front bumper and aero-inspired carbon wing, and new 21-inch wheels with a matte finish.

    Lexus LC 500h Dashboard

    Inside, changes to this edition of the 2024 LC500h are limited to a Kachi-Blue interior theme and a limited-edition scuff plate. The version will be available in limited numbers, although the carmaker has not revealed the specifics.

    Lexus LC 500h Front Row Seats

    At the heart of the new limited edition Lexus LC500h is the same 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine generating 296bhp and 348Nm of torque. Also up for offer is an electric motor, that develops an additional output of 178bhp and 330Nm of torque.

    Lexus LC 500h Image
    Lexus LC 500h
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
