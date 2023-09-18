CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai i20 facelift reaches dealerships across India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    21,866 Views
    Hyundai i20 facelift reaches dealerships across India
    • Prices start at Rs. 6.99 lakh
    • Available in five variants

    Hyundai Motor India launched the updated i20 in the country on 8 September, 2023. The facelifted hatchback is available across five variants at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the i20 facelift has started reaching dealerships across India.

    Hyundai i20 Right Side View

    As seen in the picture, the i20 now gets a new exterior colour option called Amazon Grey. Apart from this, the hatchback can be had in seven colours – Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with black Roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

    Hyundai i20 Front View

    In terms of changes, the new i20 features a new grille, repositioned Hyundai logo on the bonnet, revised LED headlamps with arrow-shaped DRLs, new set of alloy wheels, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. 

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    Inside, the Hyundai i20 continues to come loaded with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-speaker music system, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and automatic headlamps. The standard safety package includes idle start/stop, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, reverse parking sensors, three-point seatbelt, and six airbags.

    Mechanically, the new Hyundai i20 is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on offer include a five-speed manual and an iVT unit.

    Image source

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2024 Lexus LC500h limited edition launched in India at Rs. 2.50 crore
     Next 
    Citroen C3 Aircross deliveries to begin on 15 October

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8241 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7566 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    Rs. 39.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.25 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.45 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.99 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.44 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.16 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8241 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7566 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 facelift reaches dealerships across India