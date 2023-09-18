Hyundai i20 facelift reaches dealerships across India

Prices start at Rs. 6 .99 lakh

Available in five variants

Hyundai Motor India launched the updated i20 in the country on 8 September, 2023. The facelifted hatchback is available across five variants at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the i20 facelift has started reaching dealerships across India.

As seen in the picture, the i20 now gets a new exterior colour option called Amazon Grey. Apart from this, the hatchback can be had in seven colours – Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White with black Roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

In terms of changes, the new i20 features a new grille, repositioned Hyundai logo on the bonnet, revised LED headlamps with arrow-shaped DRLs, new set of alloy wheels, and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the Hyundai i20 continues to come loaded with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-speaker music system, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and automatic headlamps. The standard safety package includes idle start/stop, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, reverse parking sensors, three-point seatbelt, and six airbags.

Mechanically, the new Hyundai i20 is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on offer include a five-speed manual and an iVT unit.

