Citroen C3 Aircross deliveries to begin on 15 October

Price starts from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Can be had in five- and seven-seater options

Recently, Citroen India discreetly launched the C3 Aircross in India with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be had in three variants, namely You, Plus, and Max, across five- and seven-seater configurations. Now, the automaker has commenced the bookings for the C3 Aircross against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 with deliveries slated to begin on 15 October, 2023.

Customers can choose the car from four monotone and six dual-tone exterior shades. The monotones include Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue. On the other hand, the dual tones comprise Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Polar White and Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof, and Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof.

At the heart of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill that churns out 108bhp and 190Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the brand recently revealed that it is working on an automatic variant for the SUV which might be introduced later next year.