    Lexus teases new concept car; to be unveiled on 30 March

    Jay Shah

    Lexus teases new concept car; to be unveiled on 30 March

    - Could be the brand’s first EV concept

    - Will be revealed globally

    Lexus, the luxury arm of Toyota has revealed that it will be taking the covers off a new concept car on 30 March. The upcoming model will symbolise the next generation of Lexus range, says Lexus. 

    The details as well as more images of the concept car will come to light in the coming week. It is likely to feature a new design language of the brand which will mark the next generation of the Japanese carmaker’s vehicles. Reports on the internet also suggest that the concept can be Lexus’ first EV which will foray into the growing segment. 

    The teaser image shows a prototype with an SUV-like stance. The hood appears to be long and flowing down to a larger vertical front grille. The sloping roofline merges into the short windscreen giving it a more crossover-type stance. 

    Having said that, Lexus teased few images of its first-ever EV in December last year. Those images bear a great resemblance to the now shared image by the luxury car maker. To read more about the upcoming EV concept, click here.

