CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan is reportedly working on a mild-hybrid GT-R model

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    439 Views
    Nissan is reportedly working on a mild-hybrid GT-R model

    Japanese car manufacturer Nissan is said to be working on a mild-hybrid GT-R model which is expected to launch in late 2022. This GT-R would have a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which is likely to be paired with the current GT-R’s 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It is supposedly codenamed GT-R R36.

    Engine Shot

    According to a Japanese media website, the GT-R hybrid will have a starter-generator unit along with a small battery pack and an electric motor. It will work with the tuned 3.8-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine. The GT-R hybrid will also likely have an adaptable chassis that is suitable for an all-electric variant as well as for a hybrid powertrain. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from that, Nissan is claimed to be developing a final edition model of the GT-R R35. It will be limited to just 20 models and is rumoured to launch in 2022. This car will allegedly use the same powertrain from the GT-R50 by Italdesign – a highly upgraded 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged engine. The final edition GT-R will make an astounding 710bhp. However, it will not be mated to any mild hybrid system. Infact, this model will be a farewell to the pure internal combustion engine Godzilla. The GT-R final edition could cost 40 million Japanese Yen which translates to Rs. 2.67 crore. The current GT-R R35’s platform will have completed 15 years in 2022.

    Nissan GT-R Image
    Nissan GT-R
    ₹ 2.12 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan GT-R
    • Gt-R
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lexus teases new concept car; to be unveiled on 30 March
     Next 
    Indian buyers consider 3D platforms to choose features in their next vehicle

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 25th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan GT-R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.43 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.65 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.44 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.53 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.55 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.35 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan is reportedly working on a mild-hybrid GT-R model