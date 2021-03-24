Nissan is reportedly working on a mild-hybrid GT-R model

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan is said to be working on a mild-hybrid GT-R model which is expected to launch in late 2022. This GT-R would have a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which is likely to be paired with the current GT-R’s 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It is supposedly codenamed GT-R R36.

According to a Japanese media website, the GT-R hybrid will have a starter-generator unit along with a small battery pack and an electric motor. It will work with the tuned 3.8-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine. The GT-R hybrid will also likely have an adaptable chassis that is suitable for an all-electric variant as well as for a hybrid powertrain.

Apart from that, Nissan is claimed to be developing a final edition model of the GT-R R35. It will be limited to just 20 models and is rumoured to launch in 2022. This car will allegedly use the same powertrain from the GT-R50 by Italdesign – a highly upgraded 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged engine. The final edition GT-R will make an astounding 710bhp. However, it will not be mated to any mild hybrid system. Infact, this model will be a farewell to the pure internal combustion engine Godzilla. The GT-R final edition could cost 40 million Japanese Yen which translates to Rs. 2.67 crore. The current GT-R R35’s platform will have completed 15 years in 2022.