Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan to expand global line-up of EVs and e-POWER models

Nissan to expand global line-up of EVs and e-POWER models

June 22, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Santosh Nair
595 Views
Write a comment
Nissan to expand global line-up of EVs and e-POWER models

- Nissan and Sunwoda (EV battery maker) will jointly develop the required next-gen EV batteries

Nissan is expanding its global line-up of electric cars and e-POWER models. If you can’t recall, the company’s e-POWER technology consists of an electric motor that delivers power directly to the wheels, and an on-board petrol engine that generates electricity for the motor. 

Nissan will expand this award-winning 100% electric motor-driven e-POWER technology globally into the B- and C-segments. Nissan disclosed that it expects to sell more than one million electrified vehicles annually by the end of fiscal year 2023.

But for this to happen, an efficient production system is crucial to ensure a stable supply of EV batteries. That’s why Nissan and Sunwoda EV battery maker will commence the joint development of next-generation vehicle batteries for Nissan’s e-POWER vehicles. The two companies are expected to come to a final agreement by the end of this year, based on the specific content and conditions of the study.

Nissan Kicks Engine Shot

If you haven’t heard of Sunwoda, they have an established global track-record in the development of lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics and automotive batteries. Which is essentially why Nissan is confident that Sunwoda’s deep-rooted technological expertise will contribute to Nissan’s e-POWER strategy.

  • Nissan
  • Nissan GT-R
  • Gt-R
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • Leaf EV
  • Nissan Leaf EV
  • EV battery
  • Nissan to expand global line-up of EVs and e-POWER models
  • Nissan and Sunwoda
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.43 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 10.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.26 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.76 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.6 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.57 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

692 Likes
113581 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

135 Likes
37109 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in