Nissan to expand global line-up of EVs and e-POWER models

- Nissan and Sunwoda (EV battery maker) will jointly develop the required next-gen EV batteries

Nissan is expanding its global line-up of electric cars and e-POWER models. If you can’t recall, the company’s e-POWER technology consists of an electric motor that delivers power directly to the wheels, and an on-board petrol engine that generates electricity for the motor.

Nissan will expand this award-winning 100% electric motor-driven e-POWER technology globally into the B- and C-segments. Nissan disclosed that it expects to sell more than one million electrified vehicles annually by the end of fiscal year 2023.

But for this to happen, an efficient production system is crucial to ensure a stable supply of EV batteries. That’s why Nissan and Sunwoda EV battery maker will commence the joint development of next-generation vehicle batteries for Nissan’s e-POWER vehicles. The two companies are expected to come to a final agreement by the end of this year, based on the specific content and conditions of the study.

If you haven’t heard of Sunwoda, they have an established global track-record in the development of lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics and automotive batteries. Which is essentially why Nissan is confident that Sunwoda’s deep-rooted technological expertise will contribute to Nissan’s e-POWER strategy.