Honda Cars India introduces customised long tenure retail finance schemes

- Honda introduces new finance schemes with Axis Bank

- The new finance scheme, currently valid only for the Amaze, will be extended to future models too

Honda Cars India is working with various financial institutions to offer easy finance solutions to customers to support car purchases. In a new tie-up, the company has introduced customised long tenure retail finance schemes with Axis Bank.

Honda will offer customised car finance solution to its customers where they will be eligible for long tenure finance of up to 96 months (eight years) as well as the flexibility to make part payment with an option to adjust EMI or tenure.

With the new finance solution, customer can just pay Rs 10,000 and drive home an Amaze with a loan at a rate of interest of 8.35%, 100% On Road Funding and low EMI at Rs 1,432 per lakh. This new finance scheme will also be extended to other volume models which Honda Cars India will be launching shortly.

Customers can also avail current prevailing offers related to extended warranty and Honda Care Maintenance Programme. Through these easy finance schemes, the company aims to address issues related to financing during the COVID-19 crisis when the customers will be extra careful against virus infection and are expected to increasingly opt for personal mobility.