2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo - Now in pictures

Hyundai brought in the Verna facelift with majority cosmetic changes outside and a few tweaks in the cabin as well. However, one of the biggest highlights remains to be the introduction of the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Venue. The carmaker has also ensured that this Verna Turbo stands out not just from its standard model, but the competition as well. Let's take a look at the key visual differentiators through its picture gallery.

Up front, the Verna Turbo sports a completely different grille design with an all-black treatment. Then, there's a blacked-out lip on the front bumper as well.

Round at the back, the bumper has been tweaked for a much sportier look. Hyundai has cut down on chrome and this model gets dual-exhaust tips as well, to add to that sporty quotient.

On the inside, the Verna Turbo is equipped with an all-black dashboard along with matching black leather upholstery, instead of the black and beige in the standard Verna.

Then, there are red accents around the AC vents and contrast red stitching on the black seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and the gear lever.

This Verna Turbo comes powered by a 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol mill that churns out 118bhp at 6,000rpm. It develops a peak torque of 172Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm.