Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo - Now in pictures

2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo - Now in pictures

June 22, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1760 Views
Write a comment
2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo - Now in pictures

Hyundai brought in the Verna facelift with majority cosmetic changes outside and a few tweaks in the cabin as well. However, one of the biggest highlights remains to be the introduction of the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Venue. The carmaker has also ensured that this Verna Turbo stands out not just from its standard model, but the competition as well. Let's take a look at the key visual differentiators through its picture gallery.

Hyundai Verna Front view

Up front, the Verna Turbo sports a completely different grille design with an all-black treatment. Then, there's a blacked-out lip on the front bumper as well. 

Hyundai Verna Rear view

Round at the back, the bumper has been tweaked for a much sportier look. Hyundai has cut down on chrome and this model gets dual-exhaust tips as well, to add to that sporty quotient.

Hyundai Verna Dashboard

On the inside, the Verna Turbo is equipped with an all-black dashboard along with matching black leather upholstery, instead of the black and beige in the standard Verna. 

Hyundai Verna Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

Then, there are red accents around the AC vents and contrast red stitching on the black seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and the gear lever.

Hyundai Verna Steering Wheel

This Verna Turbo comes powered by a 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol mill that churns out 118bhp at 6,000rpm. It develops a peak torque of 172Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm.

Hyundai Verna Inner Car Roof
  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Verna SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.39 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

56 Likes
69689 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2224 Likes
441484 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in