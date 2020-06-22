Kia Seltos EV to be launched in China this year

Ever since the Kia Seltos (Kia KX3 in China) was launched globally, rumours about a possible electric version of the C-SUV made rounds on the internet. Now, a leaked internal product document reveals that the Kia Seltos EV will be launched in China this year.

The Kia Seltos EV or the Kia KX3 EV will debut in the second half of this year, and is expected to be launched in China towards the end of 2020. It is expected to replace the current-gen KX3 EV that is currently om sale in China.

Similar to the Hyundai Kona EV, the all-new Kia Seltos EV is expected to be available in standard and long-range versions. The standard model could use a 39.2kWh battery pack with a WLTP driving range of 312km. The long-range model may use a 64.2kWh battery pack that should provide a range of 482km on a single charge.

The Kia Seltos EV will reportedly go into production in August. That said, Kia Motors has no plans to launch the Seltos EV in India. We will instead get the Kia Sonet compact SUV to take on the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

