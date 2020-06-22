Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Seltos EV to be launched in China this year

Kia Seltos EV to be launched in China this year

June 22, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
491 Views
Write a comment
Kia Seltos EV to be launched in China this year

Ever since the Kia Seltos (Kia KX3 in China) was launched globally, rumours about a possible electric version of the C-SUV made rounds on the internet. Now, a leaked internal product document reveals that the Kia Seltos EV will be launched in China this year.

The Kia Seltos EV or the Kia KX3 EV will debut in the second half of this year, and is expected to be launched in China towards the end of 2020. It is expected to replace the current-gen KX3 EV that is currently om sale in China.

Similar to the Hyundai Kona EV, the all-new Kia Seltos EV is expected to be available in standard and long-range versions. The standard model could use a 39.2kWh battery pack with a WLTP driving range of 312km. The long-range model may use a 64.2kWh battery pack that should provide a range of 482km on a single charge.

The Kia Seltos EV will reportedly go into production in August. That said, Kia Motors has no plans to launch the Seltos EV in India. We will instead get the Kia Sonet compact SUV to take on the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Image Source

  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • Kia Seltos EV
  • Seltos EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

232 Likes
74001 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

751 Likes
406456 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in