Audi India opens bookings for the all-new Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi, today announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Audi RS7 Sportback. Deliveries of this performance model, which will be imported via the CBU route, will commence from August 2020 and it can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 10 lakh.

In its second generation, the Audi RS7 Sportback claims to offer improved performance and efficiency. Powering it is a V8 twin-turbo, 4.0-litre TFSI Quattro that produces a mind-numbing 600bhp and 800Nm of torque.

Exclusivity, customisation and personalisation are key to the all-new Audi RS7 Sportback. Customers can either book their car online (www.audi.in) from the comfort of their home, or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, said, “Today, we commence bookings for the much-awaited Audi RS7 Sportback in India. This second generation model builds on everything that made the original such a hit with India’s performance car buyers. The wide body stance and sportback shape give the Audi RS7 Sportback its unique identity. Of course, the beating heart of the Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 600bhp, and enables a 0-100kph time of just 3.6 seconds.'