Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG BS6 launched at Rs. 5.07 lakh

- Offers a mileage of 31.2 km/kg

- Will be available in both LXi and VXi variants

For those who were waiting for the CNG version of the BS6 S-Presso, its finally here. The LXi variant is priced at Rs. 5.07 lakh while the VXi variant is priced at Rs. 5.13 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

The introduction of the S-CNG variant is in line with the Company’s commitment to expand its green vehicle portfolio in the country, under its Mission Green Million. The S-Presso factory fitted S-CNG variant offers better safety and improved performance. The S-CNG powered BS6 compliant S-Presso is available with 1-litre engine delivering a mileage of 31.2 km/kg and having a tank capacity of 55L.

Introducing S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the launch of S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-Presso S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Moreover, The S-Presso has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfills the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV. This launch also helps augment our commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki, with its unmatched portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles.”