Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and LG Chem to invest in EV and battery start-ups

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and LG Chem to invest in EV and battery start-ups

June 23, 2020, 01:51 PM IST by Santosh Nair
664 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and LG Chem to invest in EV and battery start-ups

- To jointly conduct “EV and Battery Challenge” (EVBC), a global competition

- Intends to identify up to 10 electric vehicle and battery start-ups for potential investment

With demand for EVs growing, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation, and LG Chem are jointly sponsoring the “EV and Battery Challenge” (EVBC), a global competition to identify up to 10 EV and battery start-ups for potential investment and collaboration. 

Start-ups that have working prototypes and are building technologies in EV charging and fleet management, power electronics and components, personalisation services and battery management systems, materials, recycling and manufacturing are strongly encouraged to participate. They can apply on the website www.evbatterychallenge.com between 22 June and 28 August 2020.

Applicants that pass the ‘business feasibility and technology’ round will go through virtual interviews in October 2020. Then, the finalists will attend a two-day workshop in November 2020 at the Hyundai CRADLE Silicon Valley office in the US, post which, the three companies will verify the innovative technologies of the applicants.

Roll Cage

The chosen start-ups will ultimately have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Hyundai, Kia, and LG Chem, to develop ‘proof-of-concept’ projects while leveraging the sponsors’ technical expertise, resources and laboratories.

With the automobile industry’s increased focus on development of more eco-friendly vehicles, specifically EVs, the demand for high-performance, high-efficiency batteries is at an all-time high. And as such, Hyundai Motor Group plans to deploy 44 eco-friendly models by the year 2025, including 23 EVs.

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai motor
  • Kia
  • EV
  • Kia Motors and LG Chem to invest in EV and battery start-ups
  • LG Chem
  • battery start up
  • www.evbatterychallenge.com
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

751 Likes
406456 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2226 Likes
441983 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in