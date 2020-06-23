Please Tell Us Your City

Honda India commences production of the all-new Honda City in India

June 23, 2020, 03:16 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- The launch of the fifth generation Honda City is scheduled in July 2020

- This new model will roll out of Honda’s Greater Noida plant

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has commenced production of its much awaited all-new fifth generation Honda City in India. 

The car is being manufactured at Honda’s Greater Noida plant in Uttar-Pradesh. Manufacturing operations at this plant resumed from mid-June following all government regulations and the company’s safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention. 

The all-new fifth generation Honda City is equipped with the company’s newly introduced 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, both BS6 compliant. The company claims that they offer power-packed performance and excellent fuel-efficiency. 

Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior VP and Director, Honda Cars India, said, “We are delighted to begin the production of the new fifth generation Honda City which will be launched next month. The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations, and has been synonymous with the Honda brand in India. The excitement and anticipation around this new iteration in the pre-launch phase, has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges. The new Honda City is an engineering marvel on all aspects of design, technology and features, and will strongly appeal to our modern age customers.”

