    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso six variants discontinued

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso six variants discontinued

    - Six variants axed 

    - AMT and CNG versions start from Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 5.38 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively

    Maruti Suzuki has silently discontinued select variants of the S-Presso. The automaker has axed Std, LXi, LXi CNG, VXi, VXi AMT, and VXi CNG variants from the budget hatchback’s line-up. With this, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The available variants include Std (O), LXi (O), VXi (O), VXi Plus, VXi (O) AMT, LXi (O) CNG, VXi Plus AMT, and VXi (O) CNG. Evidently, the carmaker has discarded the standard variants whereas the optional and plus variants have been retained. The AMT versions have a starting price of Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the CNG alternatives start from Rs 5.38 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, dashboard-mounted power windows buttons, rear parking sensors, and keyless entry. 

    The S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm of peak torque. The gearbox options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Here are our driving impressions of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.45 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.71 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.52 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.46 Lakh

