    Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV – What we know so far

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV – What we know so far

    Maruti Suzuki will officially unveil a new mid-size SUV in India on 20 July. Internally codenamed ‘YFG’, the upcoming model is expected to be christened ‘Vitara’. This new SUV is co-developed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The Toyota version was recently unveiled as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, while Maruti Suzuki’s version will be officially unveiled soon. Read below to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki YFG mid-size SUV. 

    Exterior 

    The heavily camouflaged test mules of the upcoming Maruti mid-size SUV were spied on Indian roads occasionally. However, the test mules reveal some styling elements, such as a raised bonnet with an angular design. Further, the upcoming SUV will get a large honeycomb mesh pattern on the grille flanked by split headlamps. As for the sides, the vehicle will get bold wheel arches and five-spoke alloy wheels. As for the rear, the car will get LED taillights, a sporty spoiler with high mount stop lamps, and chrome badge elements. 

    Interior

    As for the interior, the new model is expected to get premium leatherette upholstery. The latest nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit will highlight the dashboard, a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, and the new head-up display. Additional feature highlights are likely to include a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech.        

    Engine

    As seen in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV is also expected to get similar strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid engine options. The strong-hybrid version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System), wherein the petrol engine produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. Combined, the self-charging strong-hybrid version will generate 114bhp. This engine gets an e-drive transmission.

    On the other hand, Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology generates 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. Interestingly, this engine is exclusively offered with an all-wheel-drive option.

