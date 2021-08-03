Honda Cars India registers domestic sale of 6,055 units in July 2021

- Honda sold 5,383 units during the same period last year

- The carmaker has announced a price hike effective from August 2021

Honda Cars India dispatched 6,055 units in the domestic market and exported 918 units in the month of July 2021. The company had registered 5,383 units in domestic sales during the corresponding period last year amidst Covid-19 induced operational restrictions. The export numbers stood at 282 units in July 2020.

Last month, Honda announced a price hike across the model range that came into effect from 1 August, 2021, details of which can be read here. The Japanese automobile manufacturer is likely to be working on a new three-row SUV that could come to India soon, details of which are available here.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “We achieved our production ramp-up from last week of July and have streamlined supplies in line with market activity. Barring few locations, dealer outlets were mostly operational last month, albeit with lesser capacity. The market sentiment has improved amidst the prevailing lower COVID infection rate and we expect the upcoming festive period will help the industry to maintain this momentum. However, we will keep a closer watch on the challenges related to the pandemic and the rising cost of acquisition of cars due to price hike from this month.”