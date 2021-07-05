CarWale
    Honda Cars India to hike prices across the model range from August 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Price escalation to vary across the models

    - Model-wise new prices to be announced soon

    Honda Cars India has announced a revision of prices across its entire model range from next month. While the exact quantum of increase is not yet disclosed by the carmaker, the company attributes the decision to high procurement cost of essential commodities like steel and precious metals that are utilised regularly for the production of vehicles.

    Presently, the India portfolio of Honda includes models like the Jazz, WR-V, Amaze, and the fourth as well as fifth-generation City. The company is still in the process of implementing the new prices and the model-wise new prices should be known in the coming weeks.

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki also announced a price hike across all its models from the next quarter; details of which can be read here. This will be the third upsurge by the carmaker in the current year with the first one levied in January followed by the second one in April 2021.

    Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, 'Our endeavour is to keep the cost of acquisition lower, so we are currently deliberating on how much of the additional cost we can absorb and how much will be inevitable to be passed on to our customers. The revised prices will be implemented from next month.' 

    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.25 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
