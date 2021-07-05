CarWale
    Top-five Hyundai cars sold in India in June 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Hyundai Creta, Grand i10 Nios, and the i20 emerge as the top-three bestsellers in the country in June 2021

    - Hyundai Aura outsold the Alcazar in India last month by just 23 units

    Hyundai, the country’s largest exporter and the second-largest OEM in the country registered 90 per cent growth in sales with 40,496-unit sales in the country in June 2021 as compared to 21,320-unit sales in the same period last year. Moreover, Hyundai has further added a feather on its cap as the company reports one crore car production in June 2021.

    Hyundai Creta, has emerged as the bestselling model for the company last month with 9,941-unit sales last month as compared to 7,207-unit sales in June 2020, thereby registering 38 per cent growth in sales. Interestingly, the Creta is also the bestselling SUV in the country. The Grand i10 Nios emerges as the second bestseller in the country with a 145 per cent growth in sales with 8,787-unit sales as compared to 3,593 units sold in June 2020. The i20 has always been a popular choice in the premium hatchback segment. Back in November 2020, Hyundai launched the third generation i20 in the country. The i20 has emerged as the third bestseller for the company in June 2021 with 6,333-unit sales in June as compared to 2,718-unit sales a year ago, thereby registering a 133 per cent growth in sales.  

    The Venue takes the fourth place with 4,865-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 4,129-unit sales in June 2020, thereby registering 18 per cent growth in sales. The Aura outsold the Alcazar SUV in the country last month. The Aura registered 3,126-unit sales as compared to 1,016-unit sales in July 2021, thereby registering 208 per cent growth in sales. In the same period, Hyundai sold 3,103-unit sales in the country last month.

    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
