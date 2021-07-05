CarWale
    Top-five Mahindra cars sold in India in June 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,837 Views
    - Mahindra outsold Kia India by 1,621 units in June 2021 

    - Mahindra Bolero, XUV300, and the Scorpio emerge as the top-three bestsellers for the company 

    The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has outsold Kia India in June 2021 to emerge as the fourth bestselling brand in the country. The company registered 109 per cent growth in the Indian market last month with 16,636-unit sales as compared to 7,958-unit sales in June 2020. 

    Mahindra Bolero has emerged as the bestseller for the company with 5,744-unit sales in June 2021. Interestingly, the company has witnessed a 74 per growth sales last month as compared to 3,292-unit sales in June 2020. The XUV300 emerges as the second popular choice with 4,615-unit sales in June 2021 as compared to 1,812-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 155 per cent. Mahindra Scorpio, the iconic SUV from the company, emerges as the third bestseller for the company with 4,160-unit sales last month as compared to 2,574-unit sales in June 2021, thereby registering 62 per cent growth in sales. 

    The Thar emerges as fourth popular model from Mahindra with 1,065-unit sales in June, while the XUV500 takes the fifth place with 633 unit sales in the country. Going forward, we expect to see a further increase in sales for the Bolero with the anticipated launch of the Bolero Neo possibly this month.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
