CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors to increase prices of all passenger vehicles

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    423 Views
    Tata Motors to increase prices of all passenger vehicles

    - Model-wise new prices to be disclosed in the coming weeks

    - Tata Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV Dark Edition likely to be launched this week

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors has announced an increase in prices across its entire passenger vehicles range. After the first price escalation levied this year in May, this will be the second revision by the Indian carmaker. The rising costs of essential raw materials like steel and precious metals are the grounds cited by the carmaker. 

    Tata Safari Front View

    The exact quantum of price increase is yet to be revealed and is expected to be announced in the forthcoming weeks. Alongside this, Tata is also gearing up to broaden its ‘Dark Edition’ range. Expected to be launched this week are the Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV in the distinct edition. The models will get an all-black exterior hue with ‘Dark’ branding; details of which can be read here.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    With a gradual but steady growth in sales, Tata recorded a sale of 24,110 units under the passenger vehicle segment in June 2021. The business witnessed a noteworthy 111 per cent year-on-year growth. To read the detailed sales report, click here.

    As a part of its future plans, the car manufacturer has proclaimed a total of 10 pure electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025. Presently, there are two pure EVs – the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in the passenger vehicles category and we expect to see the third production-ready EV by Tata sometime next year. 

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New car launches in India in July 2021
     Next 
    Top-five Mahindra cars sold in India in June 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors to increase prices of all passenger vehicles