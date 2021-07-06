Tata Motors to increase prices of all passenger vehicles

- Model-wise new prices to be disclosed in the coming weeks

- Tata Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV Dark Edition likely to be launched this week

Tata Motors has announced an increase in prices across its entire passenger vehicles range. After the first price escalation levied this year in May, this will be the second revision by the Indian carmaker. The rising costs of essential raw materials like steel and precious metals are the grounds cited by the carmaker.

The exact quantum of price increase is yet to be revealed and is expected to be announced in the forthcoming weeks. Alongside this, Tata is also gearing up to broaden its ‘Dark Edition’ range. Expected to be launched this week are the Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV in the distinct edition. The models will get an all-black exterior hue with ‘Dark’ branding; details of which can be read here.

With a gradual but steady growth in sales, Tata recorded a sale of 24,110 units under the passenger vehicle segment in June 2021. The business witnessed a noteworthy 111 per cent year-on-year growth. To read the detailed sales report, click here.

As a part of its future plans, the car manufacturer has proclaimed a total of 10 pure electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025. Presently, there are two pure EVs – the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in the passenger vehicles category and we expect to see the third production-ready EV by Tata sometime next year.