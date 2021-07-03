CarWale
    Tata Motors retails 24,110 passenger vehicles in June 2021

    Jay Shah

    Tata Motors retails 24,110 passenger vehicles in June 2021

    - Domestic sales of 43,704 units logged

    - Commercial vehicles sale grow by 150 per cent

    Tata Motors Limited has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 43,704 units in the month of June 2021. The figures are 125 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in June 2021. Additionally, the Indian carmaker sold 1,07,786 units in the first quarter of FY2021-2022. 

    The total sales are broadly divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles categories. Speaking of the passenger vehicles segment, the company retailed 24,110 units in the previous month which is significantly higher as compared to 15,181 units retailed in May 2021. On a yearly scale, the company registered an impressive 111 per cent rise as against the business done in June 2020. 

    Last month, the Tata Nexon EV also posted its highest-ever monthly sales of 650 units. Recently, the carmaker updated the infotainment system and alloy wheel design of the EV; details of which can be read here.

    In another news, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition. Both the models are expected to be introduced in the coming week and you can read more about them here

    Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd., said, “The PV industry’s sequential growth momentum got adversely impacted in Q1FY22, owing to restrictions imposed across the country to break‐the‐ chain of Covid transmission even though the industry is likely to record strong growth numbers off a low base on a year on year basis.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
