Tata Nexon EV gets new alloy wheels and an updated infotainment system

-Changes in line with the ICE Nexon

-No change in prices

The Tata Nexon EV has now been updated in line with the ICE powered Nexon. This means it now gets the button-less and dial-less infotainment system. It’s a seven-inch display running Tata’s Connect Next OS with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also gets the Zconnect App that has over 35 connected car features.

The other big change is that it now gets the new alloy wheel design that debuted with the fossil fuel-powered Nexon earlier this year. They are 16-inch units and is offered with the XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variant. Prices for the Nexon EV remains unchanged and are in the range of 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

We have extensively put the Nexon EV through a heavy load of test in our real-world review and you can read about it here or watch our video embed in this story.