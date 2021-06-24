CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Nexon EV gets new alloy wheels and an updated infotainment system

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    478 Views
    Tata Nexon EV gets new alloy wheels and an updated infotainment system

    -Changes in line with the ICE Nexon

    -No change in prices

    The Tata Nexon EV has now been updated in line with the ICE powered Nexon. This means it now gets the button-less and dial-less infotainment system. It’s a seven-inch display running Tata’s Connect Next OS with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also gets the Zconnect App that has over 35 connected car features.

    Tata Nexon EV Right Side View

    The other big change is that it now gets the new alloy wheel design that debuted with the fossil fuel-powered Nexon earlier this year. They are 16-inch units and is offered with the XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variant. Prices for the Nexon EV remains unchanged and are in the range of 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

    We have extensively put the Nexon EV through a heavy load of test in our real-world review and you can read about it here or watch our video embed in this story.    

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors introduces finance schemes for customers

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series

    ₹ 62.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 28th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV gets new alloy wheels and an updated infotainment system