Renault ‘Rural Float’ mobile showroom launched in India

- Renault India has showcased the Kiger to customers in 233 towns across 13 states with the Rural Float initiative

- The mobile showroom has covered 13 states and 40,000 kms in a period of three months

Renault India has introduced a new initiative called Rural Float. Aimed to cater to its customers across rural parts of the country, Rural Float is a fully functional mobile showroom that has been designed to provide a complete Renault experience to the existing and potential customers. More than 233 towns across the country, including those in the rural markets, have experienced and witnessed the initiative by Renault India.

With Rural Float, the carmaker has been able to showcase the new Renault Kiger to its potential customers in rural markets. Besides displaying the complete Renault product range including Kwid and Triber, various activities were also organised. The company, through this initiative, has reached out to more than 23,000 potential customers in markets like Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. The mobile showroom also acted as a one-stop shop for enabling customers and prospects to connect with Renault for any product-related enquiries or new bookings.

Commencing its journey from Haryana in the North, Bihar in the East, Madhya Pradesh in the West, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the South, and Rajasthan in the Central, the mobile showroom has covered 233 towns across 13 states, traveling more than 40,000 kms over a period of three months. The initiative facilitated 2700 test drives to customers in remote areas.