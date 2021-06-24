CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault ‘Rural Float’ mobile showroom launched in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1 Views
    Renault ‘Rural Float’ mobile showroom launched in India

    - Renault India has showcased the Kiger to customers in 233 towns across 13 states with the Rural Float initiative

    - The mobile showroom has covered 13 states and 40,000 kms in a period of three months

    Renault India has introduced a new initiative called Rural Float. Aimed to cater to its customers across rural parts of the country, Rural Float is a fully functional mobile showroom that has been designed to provide a complete Renault experience to the existing and potential customers. More than 233 towns across the country, including those in the rural markets, have experienced and witnessed the initiative by Renault India.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    With Rural Float, the carmaker has been able to showcase the new Renault Kiger to its potential customers in rural markets. Besides displaying the complete Renault product range including Kwid and Triber, various activities were also organised. The company, through this initiative, has reached out to more than 23,000 potential customers in markets like Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. The mobile showroom also acted as a one-stop shop for enabling customers and prospects to connect with Renault for any product-related enquiries or new bookings.

    Commencing its journey from Haryana in the North, Bihar in the East, Madhya Pradesh in the West, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the South, and Rajasthan in the Central, the mobile showroom has covered 233 towns across 13 states, traveling more than 40,000 kms over a period of three months. The initiative facilitated 2700 test drives to customers in remote areas.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV gets new alloy wheels and an updated infotainment system

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 5 Series

    BMW 5 Series

    ₹ 62.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 28th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.82 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.28 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.55 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.28 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault ‘Rural Float’ mobile showroom launched in India