    Maruti Suzuki leads the top-10 list of cars sold in India in June 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Swift, and the Baleno were the top-three bestsellers in the country in June 2021 

    - Hyundai Creta and Grand i10 Nios, the only non-Maruti Suzuki models to feature in the top-10 list

    The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is also the undisputed leader in terms of sales volumes. Back in June, eight out of top-10 cars sold in the country were from Maruti Suzuki, while the remaining two were from Hyundai. Maruti Suzuki’s success in the Indian market can be attributed to the largest service network, low-cost maintenance, and class-leading fuel efficiency figures. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has emerged as the bestselling model in the country in June with 19,447-unit sales. To learn more about it, click here. The Swift hatchback has emerged as the second bestseller with 17,727-unit sales, followed by the Baleno with 14,701-unit sales. Interestingly, the Baleno has managed to retain its top position in the premium hatchback segment even when the new-gen Hyundai i20 has a fair share of fan following. 

    The Vitara Brezza takes fourth place in terms of total volumes and is also a bestseller in the compact SUV segment with 12,833-unit sales. The Dzire sedan takes the fifth position with 12,639-unit sales, followed by the entry-level hatchback, the Alto with 12,513-unit sales in June 2021. Hyundai’s bestseller, the Creta is the seventh bestselling model in the country with 9,941-units sales in India last month. 

    The Ertiga MPV and the Eeco utility van takes the eighth and ninth position with 9,920 units and 9,218 units, respectively. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has emerged in the top-10 list securing the tenth spot with 8,787-unit sales in the country in June 2021. 

    It is also worth noting that car sales for all the above-mentioned models have reported significant rise in sales as compared to the same period last year. Moreover, all the models have also witnessed a significant growth in Month-on-Month sales in June 2021. 

