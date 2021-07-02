Maruti Suzuki Wagon R outsells Swift to emerge as the bestselling car in India in June 2021

- Maruti Suzuki sold 19,447 units of the Wagon R in India in June 2021

- Available in both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines in both manual and AMT option

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has emerged as the bestselling model in the country in June 2021 with 19,447 unit sales in the country. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has reported 179 per cent growth in sales for the Wagon R last month as compared to 6,972-unit sales in June 2020. Interestingly, the Wagon R has outsold the Swift hatchback sales in the country by a fair margin, wherein the Swift registered 17,727-unit sales in June 2021.

Interestingly, the Wagon R also leads sales in the CNG segment in the financial year 2021. Over the years, the Wagon R’s have earned a strong reputation for the CNG alternative. The steep rise in fuel prices in the country has further boosted sales for the Wagon R hatchback in India. Back in April, Maruti Suzuki introduced three colour options for the CNG iteration of the Wagon R. To learn more about it, click here.

Mechanically, the Wagon R is available in two petrol engine options - 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litr, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 90Nm at 3,500rpm. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm. Both the engine options are available in both manual transmission and AMT option.