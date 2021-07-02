CarWale
    Nissan India retails 3,503 units in June 2021

    Jay Shah

    966 Views
    - Records 508 per cent Y-0-Y growth

    - Records 508 per cent Y-0-Y growth

    - Over 15,000 units of the Magnite sold since launch

    Nissan Motor India has announced a total sale of 3,503 units in June 2021. This comprises both the SUVs in its lineup - the Kicks and the Magnite. Since the launch of the Magnite in December 2021, the carmaker has managed to mark its position in the cut-throat compact SUV segment and has retailed over 15,000 units of the SUV. The company will soon commence a third shift at its manufacturing plant to ramp up production and minimise the waiting period.

    Last month, the brand also launched two major initiatives. The first one was the introduction of subscription plans in partnership with Orix in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi NCR for models like Nissan Kicks, Nissan Magnite, and Datsun redi-GO; more details of which can be read here. Additionally, Nissan announced the availability of its entire range of Nissan and Datsun models for defence personnel through Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country. 

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The month had multiple COVID-19 related challenges of lockdowns and restrictions impacting production and channel operations, Nissan India kept people safety first & collaborated with the vendors & channel partners towards servicing the demand of its discerning customers. Recently, we launched an innovative Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan for customers for an asset-lite lifestyle. With the news of good monsoon, we are preparing for a positive season by restarting the third shift at the plant to service the demand of the all-new Nissan Magnite to reduce the customer waiting period further.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.59 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
