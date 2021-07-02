CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG E53 and AMG E63 S to be launched in India on 15 July

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    140 Views
    - Both the models will further expand the AMG product line in the country 

    - The cars will offer multiple drive modes and will get 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive as standard

    Mercedes-AMG, the performance division of the German luxury car manufacturer will launch the AMG E53 4MATIC+ and the AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ in India on 15 July, 2021. The two upcoming performance-focussed sedans are a part of the company’s plans to launch 15 new cars in the country in 2021. As part of the fresh update, both the models have received a set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. 

    Visually, the E53 4MATIC gets a restyled fascia featuring LED headlamps and AMG-specific grille with A-shaped contour featuring five vertical struts that reinforces the impression of width. The vehicle will be available in 19-inch and 20-inch light-alloy wheel options with a five-twin-spoke-design. The 2021 AMG E63 S gets a fresh set of cosmetic updates in the form of a restyled front section in the form of a larger central cooling air inlet and AMG-specific radiator grille with twelve vertical louvres and a large central star. The vehicle will get 20-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels as standard and has been aerodynamically optimised, customers can also opt for 19-inch 10-spoke light-alloy-wheels. 

    Mechanically, the E53 will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with an EQ boost starter and five DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, such as - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. The AMG E63 S will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that generates 603bhp and 850Nm of torque. Both the models will offer AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive unit as standard. 

    Volkswagen T-Roc facelift begins testing; spied undisguised

