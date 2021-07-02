Volkswagen T-Roc facelift begins testing; spied undisguised

- The Volkswagen T-Roc facelift features a revised exterior design

- The updated model is expected to be officially unveiled in 2022

Volkswagen has begun working on the facelift for the T-Roc SUV, evident from a new set of spy shots taken near the company’s plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. An undisguised test-mule reveals that the model will receive a revised exterior design.

As seen in the spy images, the new Volkswagen T-Roc facelift gets a reworked fascia that includes a new single slat grille with two layers of honey-comb inserts. The bumper has been redesigned too, and the DRLs are now merged with the main headlamp cluster. The lower end of the bumper also receives a reworked air intake and skid plate. A closer look at the side profile of the model reveals steel wheels with wheel caps, hinting at it being a lower variant. The latter also explains the lack of a sunroof. At the rear, the facelifted T-Roc will also get a restyled rear bumper and skid plate. A refreshed set of tail lights cannot be ruled out at the moment.

Being a mid-life facelift, we expect changes to the interior of the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc to be kept to a bare minimum. Under the hood, the India-spec model is currently powered by 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A seven-speed DCT unit is the only transmission on offer. The Volkswagen T-Roc facelift is expected to officially debut next year, which could be followed by a local launch soon after. Stay tuned for updates.