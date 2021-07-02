Hyundai i20 new base variant spotted at dealership; to be launched soon

- Misses out on an infotainment system and steering mounted controls

- Will be positioned below the Magna trim

With the Hyundai Alcazar now launched, Hyundai India now seems to be rejigging the variants of its existing models. A few days back, the new SX Executive variant was introduced for the Creta SUV and now new spy pictures of what appears to be a base variant of the new i20 have surfaced online.

Spotted at a dealership, the i20 can be seen with a handful of cosmetic downgrades. The wheels appear to be 15-inch in size and they do not get any wheel covers like the ones seen on the Magna trim. It also misses out on the front projector fog lamps that were offered as standard across all the variants.

A peek inside the cabin reveals the absence of an infotainment system and steering mounted controls. However, it continues to get the same dashboard layout with a black theme and analogue dials for the instrument cluster.

It is still unclear as to what Hyundai will name the new variant, and the engine and transmission options it will be available with. However, going by the nomenclature followed by the carmaker, it could be labelled as Era or Magna Executive.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 was launched in India late last year and is available in four variants, three engines, and eight colours to choose from. You can read our first-drive review of the Hyundai i20 Diesel Manual here.

Image Source