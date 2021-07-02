Maruti Suzuki subscription program - All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has recently started a car subscription program in collaboration with Orix Corporation, to provide leasing options for buyers. A wide range of vehicles, both from the Arena as well as Nexa outlets, can be availed through this new initiative. Here's all you need to know about it.

What all cars?

Not all cars are available yet, but there’s still a wide range including the entry-level WagonR hatchback, then the Swift, Ignis, and the Baleno as well. Then, stepping up the range, one can also lease a Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, XL6, and the S-Cross.

White plate subscription

As with your conventional method of buying cars, the white plate subscription has the vehicle registered in the name of the customer. It’s the same here. The subscription under this method has tenure availability of 12, 24, 36, or 48 months. The other is the annual kilometre option which includes 10,000km, 15,000km, 20,000km, and 25,000km.

Black plate subscription

Now, in the black plate subscription, the car is not registered in the user's name, but in the name of the subscription partner. Here, there's a little change as vehicles can be subscribed for a tenure of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months. Meanwhile, annual kilometre options available are 10,000km, 15,000km, 18,000km and 25,000km.

What all regions?

'Maruti Suzuki Subscribe' can be availed in many cities in India with these services constantly being expanded to many more cities. The latest additions to the wide list of cities where customers can avail of this service are Indore, Jaipur, Mysore, and Mangalore.

Inclusions in monthly fees?

Once a customer leases a Maruti vehicle for a particular monthly payment, the fee includes vehicle usage charges, registration, insurance, and even maintenance among other charges.

What else should I know?

Once the tenure of the subscription is over, subscribers can either switch over to a new car or purchase the subscribed car. Interestingly, the carmaker is also offering an alternative to a buyer to foreclose the subscription at any point in time, if they wish to.