    MG Motor India sells 3,558 units in June 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Motor India sells 3,558 units in June 2021

    - MG recorded a three-fold M-o-M rise

    - The company revealed that production will remain impacted till August due to the semiconductor shortage

    MG Motor India retailed 3,558 units in June this year, recording a three-fold rise from 1,016 units sold in May 2021. With phased unlocking, the carmaker is said to have received a significant increase in enquiries and bookings.

    Morris Garages India retailed 7,139 units during 2021 Q2, compared to 2,722 units sold in the same quarter last year; thereby registering a growth of 162 per-cent. The production levels at the company are impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic. Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season. However, we have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave.”

