    New Nurburgring leader Porsche 911 GT2 RS - Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    94 Views
    The Nurburgring in Germany has been the ultimate test track to prove a car's mettle, whether it's a super car or a hot hatch. The latest sports car to set the lap record for being the fastest production car around this circuit is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, tuned with a Manthey Performance Kit by Porsche Tequipment. Here are some pictures for you to drool at.

    Porsche 911 Left Side View

    First, the record-making car, a 691bhp Porsche 911 GT2 RS was specially tuned by Manthey-Racing’s track specialists and Porsche's engineers in Weissach to set the lap record.

    Porsche 911 Front Row Seats

    Porsche's development driver, Lars Kern was at the wheel of the car to set the best time of 6:43.300 minutes in the presence of a notary. The car gets the circuit-focused Porsche Tequipment.

    Porsche 911 Left Front Three Quarter

    It includes a chassis, and aerodynamic and brake components specially developed for the car, which is also equipped with the Weissach Package's light magnesium alloy wheels.

    Porsche 911 Left Front Three Quarter

    All of these components are sold via Porsche Centres and are currently available to order for customers in Europe. Other markets will also follow in time.

    Porsche 911 Left Front Three Quarter
    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.64 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
