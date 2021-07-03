New Nurburgring leader Porsche 911 GT2 RS - Now in Pictures

The Nurburgring in Germany has been the ultimate test track to prove a car's mettle, whether it's a super car or a hot hatch. The latest sports car to set the lap record for being the fastest production car around this circuit is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, tuned with a Manthey Performance Kit by Porsche Tequipment. Here are some pictures for you to drool at.

First, the record-making car, a 691bhp Porsche 911 GT2 RS was specially tuned by Manthey-Racing’s track specialists and Porsche's engineers in Weissach to set the lap record.

Porsche's development driver, Lars Kern was at the wheel of the car to set the best time of 6:43.300 minutes in the presence of a notary. The car gets the circuit-focused Porsche Tequipment.

It includes a chassis, and aerodynamic and brake components specially developed for the car, which is also equipped with the Weissach Package's light magnesium alloy wheels.

All of these components are sold via Porsche Centres and are currently available to order for customers in Europe. Other markets will also follow in time.