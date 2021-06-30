Tata Altroz Dark Edition arrives at dealerships; likely to be launched soon

- The premium hatchback has received a blacked-out treatment to the exterior

- The interior gets an all-black theme with a gloss black finish on the dashboard

In an effort to revive interest in its premium hatchback, Tata Motors will soon introduce the Altroz Dark Edition in the country. The vehicle has already started arriving across the dealerships in the country and could be offered in multiple variant options. The Harrier was the first model to get the Dark Edition, followed by its success, the company is believed to have trademarked the Dark Edition nomenclature for its entire product lineup.

Changes in the Tata Altroz Dark Edition are limited to cosmetic updates. As seen in the images, the hatchback has received a blacked-out treatment across the exterior. Additionally, the vehicle will feature a chrome badge with the letters ‘Dark’ on the front fenders, while it gets a matte black badge at the rear. The side profile remains unchanged except for a black treatment to the alloy wheels.

As for the interior, the Altroz Dark Edition is expected to get an all-black theme with gloss black finish on the dashboard and the chrome Altroz lettering below the centre air vents. Additionally, the vehicle gets chrome inserts in the air vents.

The Altroz is available in two petrol engine options - 1.2-litre Revotron and 1.2-litre i-Turbo, while the diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine. All the engine options get a manual transmission as standard. Currently, technical details for the Altroz Dark Edition are not known, and it is to be seen if the Dark Edition of the premium hatchback will be offered in all three engine options.

Image Source: FB