MG ZS Petrol launch confirmed for Q4 of CY2021

- To be based on the current-gen MG ZS EV

- Likely to get a panoramic sunroof

MG Motor India’s new mid-size SUV for India is in the making for nearly a year now. In a recent PTI report, Rajeeb Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India has now confirmed the launch of the SUV for the last quarter of this calendar year.

Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and expected to hit the Indian roads in mid-2021, the mid-size SUV is likely to be called ‘Astor’ and will be based on the ZS EV that was launched in the country last year. It will draw the design cues from its EV brother that features a single-piece front grille with mesh pattern, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, silver roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels surrounded by thick plastic cladding.

Based on the test mules spotted in the past few months, it could get an all-black interior, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, instrument cluster with analogue-digital display, touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and a manual hand brake. To know more about the expected features, click here.

The powertrain options are still under wraps, however, MG could equip it with either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a more powerful 1.3-litre Turbo GDi that is being offered in some global markets. It will most likely have a manual transmission along with a CVT gearbox. With its launch by the end of this year, the newbie will have to prove its mettle against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, and the recently launched Skoda Kushaq.