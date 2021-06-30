Hyundai Alcazar becomes the 10 millionth car to roll out from the factory

- Hyundai began its operations at its factory in India in September 1998

- The company surpassed the 1 million units production milestone back in 2006

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has rolled out the 10 millionth car from its manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Alcazar became the celebratory model to roll out of the production line at HMIL’s plant in Sriperumbudur.

The Korean car manufacturer has also announced community-centric social value initiatives for the state of Tamil Nadu including the inauguration of the Dream Village Project 2.0 and construction of a child care centre, benefitting 500 people annually, as well as a community hall with the capacity to accommodate 1,500 people at Katrambakkam village in Sriperumbudur. Additionally, the brand launched an income generation program (dairy farming) for rural women, benefitting 200 families in Kancheepuram district. The carmaker also donated five ventilators to the Government Hospitals at Kancheepuram.

Hyundai began operations at its manufacturing facility in September 1998 with the commissioning of Hyundai’s first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea. The company has an installed capacity of producing 7.5 lakh units annually. This factory also exports models such as the Creta and the Venue to various locations such as Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal, and Chile. The made-in-India i20 is exported to Africa and Latin America. The carmaker recently commenced exports to Nepal through railways from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukottai near Chennai.

Hyundai India reached the production milestone of 1 million units in 2006, followed by 5 million units in 2013, and 10 million units this year. The Korean automobile manufacturer surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone in 2020, exporting to 88 countries, and recorded multiple export milestones over the years, including 5 lakh exports in March 2008, 10 lakh exports in February 2010, and 20 lakh exports in March 2014.

Commenting on the occasion, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the Make in India initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the state of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant. Inspired by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has always brought a positive change in the lives of its stakeholders and communities. Today’s launch of community-centric social value initiatives is one of the many programs we have rolled out for the benefit of society. We thank all our customers who continue to believe in us and made Hyundai the most trusted smart mobility solutions provider.”