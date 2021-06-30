2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift revealed

- Gets fresh set of sporty cosmetic highlights

- Expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 204bhp/320Nm

Back in April, German car manufacturer, Volkswagen unveiled the sixth-generation Polo facelift. The company claims that the new model features technologies that are commonly offered in the higher vehicle classes. This time around, Volkswagen has revealed the Polo GTI facelift. The updated Volkswagen Polo GTI gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

Visually, the updated Volkswagen Polo redesigned headlights and honeycomb mesh grille with red accents to highlight the sporty character. Additionally, the grille gets built-in LED DRLs, resembling the Golf GTI. As for the sides, the vehicle features two-tone alloy wheels with upgraded brakes featuring red calipers. Moreover, to enhance the overall character of the vehicle it gets a contrasting black roof and ORVMs. As for the rear, the Polo GTI facelift has received wider taillights as compared to its predecessor.

Interior details are not known for now and it is believed that the vehicle is expected to get the latest 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new climate controls, and a digital instrument cluster. Mechanically, the upcoming Polo GTI facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates 204bhp and 320Nm for torque. This engine might come mated to a DSG gearbox.

The production-ready model is expected to be revealed sometime soon. The Polo GTI facelift is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon. The updated Polo GTI will first be introduced in the international market.