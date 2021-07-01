Skoda Auto India to increase footprint with 150 dealers by the end of 2021

- Targets to retail 60,000 cars in 2022

- Likely to launch two new models by the end of 2021

Skoda Auto India has made a sturdy comeback in 2021. While the carmaker launched the updated versions of the Superb and Octavia luxury sedans, it has also entered the highly fierce mid-size SUV segment on India with the Kushaq. Now, the Czech carmaker further aims to cement its position in the country with over 150 dealers by the end of this year.

The carmaker also targets to retail around 30,000 cars in this financial year 2021-2022. The newly launched Skoda Kushaq could contribute a significant chunk to achieve the forecasted sales. Come 2022, the company aims to sell almost 60,000 units as the lineup will consist of two new models – the Kodiaq facelift and a new mid-size sedan that will be positioned above the Rapid.

The current portfolio of Skoda in India comprises the Rapid, Kushaq, Superb, and Octavia and will be further expanded with the addition of the Kodiaq and the new sedan by the end of this year. All the models are likely to have a petrol-only powertrain.

The most-anticipated Kushaq is offered with two TSI engines, five exterior colours, and three variants to choose from. The 1.0-litre TSI generates 113bhp/178Nm torque while the 1.5-litre puts out 148bhp/250Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission while the latter can be had with the same manual guise and a seven-speed DSG unit. To read our first-drive review of the Kushaq, click here.