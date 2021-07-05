New Tata Dark Edition range teased; likely to be launched this week

- Expected to be launched on 7 July, 2021

- Nexon EV also to be available in the Dark avatar

Tata Motors is all set to expand its Dark Edition range with three new models – the Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV. Presently the only model to be offered in this special edition is the Harrier SUV and the three new models mentioned are expected to be introduced in the clan later this week.

Spotted at dealerships ahead of the official launch, the trio will get an exterior gloss black shade that Tata likes to call the ‘Atlas Black.’ Complementing the sinister look of the model will be chrome ‘Dark’ badging on the front fenders along with the individual model lettering placed at the centre of the boot. The alloys too will get a dark grey finish while retaining the same design as the ones offered with the standard variants.

On the inside, the gloss black insert continues on the centre portion and around the aircon vents. The Nexon EV though, gets additional blue inserts inside-out that signify its electrified character. The upholstery is also expected to have a harmonising black theme.

Mechanically, the Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV will get the same set of engines as the other variants. However, it remains to be seen as to the variants in which the Dark Edition will be made available. Currently, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition is offered in trims such as – XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+.